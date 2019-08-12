‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Caught Hanging Out With Amanda Stanton’s Ex-Boyfriend Bobby Jacobs

Is a new romance brewing?

Ashley Jacobs appears to be striking up a new romance with the former boyfriend of former Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on August 12, the Southern Charm cast member shared a photo of Bobby Jacobs, a volleyball player, on her Instagram Stories on August 10 and in the photo, Bobby was seen smiling at his phone while seated in a reclining chair.

While the mere photo doesn’t necessarily confirm much, Ashley, who split from ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel earlier this year, fueled rumors of a love connection when she added a heart filter to the social media image. She also shared a second image of Bobby posing with several stuffed animals from the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, Ashley, who has appeared on a couple of episodes of the Bravo TV reality series’ sixth season, opened up about her relationship with Thomas and said their romance was quite dark. She then said she hopes to soon find “The One” and looks forward to becoming a mother someday.

“I really want that for myself,” she shared. “I hope that is what’s next for me, with my own family and the right person, and someone who’s never watched Southern Charm, or even heard of it.”

As fans may know, Ashley claimed last summer that her relationship with Thomas came to an end after Southern Charm Season 5 but has since admitted that they were actually on and off up until February, when she left Charleston, South Carolina and headed back home to Santa Barbara, California.

As for Bobby, he split from Amanda, who has also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, in April after about a year of dating and vowed to remain in the lives of her two children, daughters Kinsley and Charlie. He also told his Instagram followers that despite any rumors, there was no cheating involved in his split from Amanda.

“Bobby hoped things could work in the future,” a source told Us Weekly that same month. “He wants a stress-free life and he said Amanda wasn’t supportive enough and didn’t share enough of her success with him.”

While Ashley has been featured on and off throughout the sixth season of Southern Charm, she is not expected to appear at the reunion, nor is it likely that she will be a cast member during the show’s upcoming seventh season.