Wendy Williams Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Dress, Insists ‘I Can Take A Lot’ In New Interview

Talk show host Wendy Williams may still be the subject of plenty of salacious headlines thanks to her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, but she looked fabulous in her latest outing in New York City. The 55-year-old star embraced her curves as she flaunted her impressive figure and her fans are loving the look.

Hollywood Life shared the photo showing Wendy making waves in NYC on Monday. She was wearing a form-fitting white dress with neon pink numbers adding interest to the piece and the tight dress didn’t hide much.

Wendy wore large sunglasses and a big smile as she greeted fans. She wore her blonde hair in a straight, sleek style that seemed to be the perfect look to go with the body-hugging dress. Williams added plenty of bold jewelry to complete the jaw-dropping look and she looked svelte and healthy in this flattering ensemble.

According to photos from Radar Online shared on Twitter, Williams wore this dress as she chatted with Bravo personality Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show.

During her interview with Cohen, Williams opened up about all of the chaos that has swirled over the past few months in her life. She has split with long-time husband Hunter and now she says that she actually knew about his alleged mistress and his other family for quite some time before it made headlines.

Wendy Williams gets candid with Andy Cohen after split from Kevin Hunter. https://t.co/zyx9pI6FED — Radar Online (@radar_online) August 12, 2019

Williams explained that she needed to get her “ducks in a row” before ending her marriage and that she had to put her son’s needs first. As Page Six details, Wendy now says she had known a lot of shady things about her ex-husband Kevin’s life for years before all of the tabloid chaos this past spring.

In addition, Wendy says that she would have left Kevin on her own soon, whether or not the story had hit the headlines. She says she had photos of her own of Hunter’s home with Sharina Hudson and she says she finally hit a breaking point.

Loading...

“I can take a lot, but I’m not raising a family.”

Not only has Williams been navigating these challenging issues regarding her disintegrating marriage, but she has also been dealing with numerous health issues in recent months as well. Based on this form-fitting dress and Wendy’s big smile on Monday, however, it sure doesn’t look as if she’s letting anything tear her down.

Wendy Williams initially avoided saying much about her husband Kevin Hunter as the rumors about their marriage and his mistress swirled. Now, however, it seems that the talk show host is ready to share her side of things and fans are thrilled that she seems to be doing well and looking fabulous.