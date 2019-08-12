Swedish Fitness Model Anna Nystrom Stuns In Insanely Short, Curve- Hugging Dress

Another day, another NSFW photo for fitness model Anna Nystrom.

As those who follow the blonde-haired beauty on social media know, Nystrom is no stranger to showing off her fit physique on social media. Whether she’s rocking workout gear, a bikini, or some sort of other sexy outfits, the model always sends her fans’ jaws dropping. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Anna gets sexy in a curve-hugging outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the hot new photo, the model tags herself in Greece where she appears to be vacationing. While posing with some greenery and blue body of water just behind her, Anna has her beautiful figure on full display in a tiny pink dress that hugs each and every one of her curves. The NSFW dress hits well above Nystrom’s knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs.

For the photo op, the beauty wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved as they fall all the way down to her chest. Per usual, the stunner also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick. In just a short time of the image going live on her account, it’s earned Anna a ton of attention with over 166,000 likes in addition to 2,500-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Nystrom know that she looks amazing while countless others answered the question that she posed in the caption of the image — where should she travel to. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping images and commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“You Look Amazing Girl,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” one more Instagrammer raved.

“Amsterdam, truly a stunning place,” another fan suggested with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Anna showed off her amazing figure in another sexy outfit. In this particular photo, the model tagged herself in Sweden, where she was born and raised. She struck a sexy pose against a white background, smiling big for the camera as she looks off into the distance with a smile on her face. Nystrom wore her signature blonde locks down and slightly waved as she playfully grabbed one piece of hair with her fingers while clad in a lacy white top that left little to be desired.

Like most of her photos do, this one earned her plenty of attention with over 155,000 likes in addition to 1,600-plus comments. Slay all day.