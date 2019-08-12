Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Sexy Red Snake-Print Lingerie Set On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski often poses for some sexy snaps on her own Instagram account, but one of the perks of being the face of her own clothing line is that she can also model on her brand’s account. On Monday afternoon, the 28-year-old actress appeared on Inamorata Woman’s Instagram feed wearing the brand’s newest creation — a sexy matching set of undies and a button-down shirt.

The photo on Inamorata Woman’s account showed the young model leaning against a doorway. She wore a set from the brand’s El Camino collection in a fiery red snakeskin pattern. The set included high-waisted underwear with a very high cut that showed off the model’s long, lean and tanned legs, as well as an oversized button-down top with short and wide sleeves. Ratajkowski opted to leave the shirt unbuttoned, revealing that she had gone braless for the photoshoot. With only the edges of the top covering her chest, the model came dangerously close to completely exposing her assets.

Ratajkowski completed the look with a very simple and thin gold bracelet, a ring on her finger, and dainty gold hoops. Her dark hair was pulled up into a messy bun on the top of her head with a few strands left out to frame her face. She raised one hand in a fist under her face as the other gently ran through her hair.

The post garnered over 7,360 likes in just five hours. In the comments, fans left nothing but love for Ratajkowski and the sexy set.

“I have it [heart emoji] I love it,” one user wrote.

“Wow very beautiful and sexy Angel,” another added.

If this set looks familiar to some fans, it’s because Ratajkowski has modeled it before on both her own page and Inamorata Woman’s in different patterns. Last week, the brand’s account shared a photo of Ratajkowski rocking the El Camino set in a maroon color with white polka dots. Again, the model left the shirt unopened and went braless, this time leaving a bit more of her chest exposed as she loosely held a black puppy up in one arm. She gave a sly smirk at the camera as her dark hair fell down her shoulders.

That post garnered over 34,000 likes, but fans seemed to be more focused on the little puppy’s well-being than on Ratajkowski’s products.

“Maybe less aesthetic and more comfortably holding the pup,” one said.

“Hold the dog right or don’t pose with it at all, bimbo,” another wrote.