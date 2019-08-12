Missy Elliott To Be Honored With Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award At 2019 VMAs

It’s the biggest award of the night and this year, it is going to rapper Missy Elliott. The “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker will be taking home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“I am humbly grateful to be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award I thank my FANS ‘Supafriends’ who fought diligently to see this day come @KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me. I am crying happy tears. Thank you God @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED,” she tweeted.

The post was liked by over 31,800 users and retweeted by over 8,700, proving to be popular with her followers.

“NO ONE ELSE IS MORE DESERVING. YOU SERVED US LOOKS, GAVE US HOOKS AND ALL OF YOUR VIDEOS WILL BE IN THE HISTORY BOOKS,” one Twitter user replied.

“Truly the Queen of the Music Video. Michael would be so proud! FINALLY getting the award you deserve!!!” another fan tweeted to Elliott.

Prior to being named this year’s recipient, Missy’s fans started a petition for her to be awarded this year, which The Inquisitr reported. With the petition came a lot of posts on social media who demanded that she be honored at the 2019 VMAs.

The award celebrates the bodies of work that musical acts have created in music videos and has been handed to many big names since 1984 including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Kanye West, Britney Spears, P!nk, and many more.

The latest recipient was Jennifer Lopez in 2018.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Supa Dupa Fly, Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook. While Elliott’s last album was released in 2005, she has featured on songs and released a couple of her own singles in the meantime.

Her current Instagram bio states “New Missy Coming” in capital letters with a flame emoji, hinting a new album release may be upon us soon.

Missy collected her honorary degree for her musical achievements and influence earlier this year and gave an emotional speech, which The Inquisitr noted.

Elliott has racked up five Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations. At the MTV Video Music Awards, she has won 15 trophies from a whopping 32 nominations.

On Spotify, she currently has over 7 million monthly listeners, proving she is still a relevant act today. Her collaboration with Lizzo, “Tempo,” is her most played track at the moment with over 32.5 million streams.

To keep up with Missy’s journey, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 3 million followers.