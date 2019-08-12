American ‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Denim Bodysuit For Sizzling New Pic

Lindsey Pelas is encouraging her Instagram fans to “embrace your curves” in spite of what others might think with a sizzling snapshot in which she does just that. On Sunday, the American Playboy bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share the inspiring caption and a photo that shows off her own curves, especially her massive cleavage, for which she is famous.

In the picture, the 28-year-old Southern belle is sitting on patio furniture outdoors as she rocks a short denim bodysuit that features short sleeves, which are rolled up, and a plunging neckline that dips deep in her chest, putting her famous buxom physique in full evidence. The bottom part of the garment hugs her curves as it stretches down to her thighs, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips and bust with her slender waistline. In addition, the bodysuit also boasts a matching denim cinch that ties at the front. According to the tag she included with her post, the bodysuit she is rocking is from Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her social media pages.

The Louisiana native is sitting with legs up in the furniture in the same direction, striking a pose that further showcases the curves of her body.

The model is holding her torso up by resting her right hand on the mattress, as she takes the other one to her hair. She is wearing her blonde tresses swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is shooting a daring gaze at the camera with her lips pursed in a seductive way. Pelas is wearing a face full of makeup consisting of a brown smokey eye and nude lipstick, while bronzer helps contour her face.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Pelas shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 76,000 likes and just shy of 1,000 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the sultry model took to the comments section to praise her good looks, and to engage with her caption.

“Period [fire emoji] anyone who doesn’t love these curves is blind,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“[Y]ou’re everything!” another fan raved, including three hands raised emoji and smiley blowing a heart kiss.

“You always look so beautiful,” a third fan added.