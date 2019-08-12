‘Mama June’ Shannon Spotted With Boyfriend Geno Doak, ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Star Looking Rough As Troubles Continue

“Mama June” Shannon, the reality television star known for appearing on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, From Not to Hot, and Toddlers & Tiaras, is seemingly still struggling with serious issues in her personal life. Shannon has made headlines a number of times over the past few months, typically in conjunction with her boyfriend Geno Doak. Now the two were spotted together again, and it doesn’t appear that Mama June is necessarily doing well.

TMZ caught the shots of Mama June out having lunch with Geno. The couple had gone to a local Mexican restaurant on Monday for some food and they were snapped by photographers as they left. The two were hanging out in her hometown of Hampton, Georgia.

Shannon and Doak were spotted walking together and Geno was carrying a container of leftovers. While Geno looked like his typical self, Mama June looked a bit rough. As TMZ details, she looked rather disheveled and she seemed to be struggling to keep her eyes open.

These could certainly just be unflattering photos taken during a casual moment that show Mama June in a bad light. However, given all of the chaos that’s been playing out in her life in recent months, fans probably can’t help but feel a bit concerned looking at these snapshots.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Mama June’s daughter Alana Thompson raised eyebrows just a week ago when she was doing a live social media segment. She seemingly pretended to cut lines of cocaine and snort them and her sister started hollering at her. Mama June has found herself in hot water legally for drug and domestic violence issues, and it would appear these problems have had a concerning impact on the Honey Boo Boo teen star.

After Mama June and Geno were arrested in a gas station parking lot last spring, the pair were ordered to stay away from one another. However, that didn’t last long, and it would seem that the two are determined to stick together regardless of what her family or anybody else thinks.

As for Honey Boo Boo, she seems to be doing relatively well at the moment. Despite the drama she generated over that recent social media incident, she appears to be focusing on her own life right now. She’s been living with her big sister “Pumpkin” and on Monday afternoon, she shared a selfie via Instagram that seemed to suggest she’s focusing on herself and not allowing herself to be drawn into her mother’s drama.

Can “Mama June” Shannon clean herself up and repair her relationships with her daughters? Is Geno Doak the bad influence the Honey Boo Boo family seems to believe? Fans have always gotten a kick out of the antics of this family, but many are becoming increasingly worried about the reality star. Based on these latest photos, it would seem that people may be right to be worried.