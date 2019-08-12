Chanel West Coast’s Photo Of Her Killer Legs In Daisy Dukes Is Breaking The Internet

Chanel West Coast’s latest Instagram post is setting fire to the internet.

As her fans know, the Ridiculousness star is insanely popular on social media and regularly shows off her killer body in a number of NSFW photos. While she looks good in each and every outfit that she slips on her stunning body, Chanel has been showing off her curves in a number of bikinis in recent weeks. But earlier today, the reality star flaunted her trim figure in a pair of dangerously short shorts, which has made Instagram go nuts.

In the sultry new snapshot, the brunette bombshell strikes a pose in front of a solid gray background. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight for the image, accessorizing the look with a pair of large hoop earrings. West Coast appears to be rocking a face full of makeup in the images that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, lipgloss, blush, and highlighter.

While her face and hair look picture-perfect, it’s her killer figure that really has fans raving. In the sultry shot, the model wears an oversized purple shirt with two angels on the front of it. Chanel ties the shirt in the front, showing off a bit of her taut tummy to her loyal fans. To go along with the t-shirt, West Coast dons a pair of insanely short Daisy Dukes that have fringes on the sides while showcasing her amazing legs. She then completes the look with a pair of strappy, black heels.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the reality star a ton of attention from her fans with over 18,000 likes and 230-plus comments in just a short time of going live. Some followers took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others commented on her flawless figure. A few others just let West Coast know that they’re huge fans.

“Afreakindorable rock star.you young lady killed it,” one follower raved with a series of emoji including the flame.

“You look absolutely amazing,” another social media user raved.

“You are the most beautiful woman ever,” one more social media user chimed in.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel rocked the same exact outfit in another stunning post. In that particular photo, fans could only see a glimpse of her Daisy Dukes as she sat down in a furry, pink chair and smiled for the camera. Nonetheless, the image still earned her a ton of traffic with over 43,000 likes, in addition to 500-plus comments.

Plain and simple — Chanel’s fans love her.