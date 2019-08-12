Hannah Palmer’s Red Bikini Cleavage Knocks Instagram Dead

Hannah Palmer is racking up the Instagram followers for a reason. The Maxim model has some of the fiercest curves on the platform, although Hannah’s blue-eyed beauty and signature piercing gaze are likely also contributors to her rising popularity. The Arizona-based bombshell has delivered another of her sensational updates – suffice to say that this one has been knocking Instagram dead.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her account. While the photo didn’t show the blonde full length, it more than delivered the star’s trademark assets and flawless beauty. Hannah had been photographed outdoors and bathed in natural daylight. Today’s bikini was red, although this was no ordinary two-piece. Hannah’s sexy upper featured cut-out, segmented paneling formed by thick straps. The daring cut left little to the imagination. Hannah’s fierce cleavage was on full display, although her impeccable class was maintained.

Hannah was photographed looking right into the camera as she modeled today’s itsy-bitsy look. Hands clinging to the bikini’s straps were definitely drawing the eye to the model’s swimwear, although fans would likely argue that Hannah doesn’t need any help drawing attention to herself.

A simple caption from Hannah suggested that she might be at a beach in California. The background of natural rocks and blurred ocean definitely hinted at such a location.

Hannah’s update today racked up the likes in no time: over 19,000 were clocked within one hour of the post going live. The same time frame brought over 261 fans into the comments section.

Today’s post did, however, serve as a reminder that this is a model who doesn’t share too much about herself on social media. Hannah tends to keep her captions minimal, with simple wording generally keeping things vague. The model’s aspirations have been made known, though. Back in 2018 when Hannah was competing to be Maxim‘s cover girl, she spoke to the magazine about what she would do with the $25,000 cash winnings. It looks like this blonde had her eye on all things beauty, per The Inquisitr.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Fans wishing to see more of Hannah should follow her Instagram.