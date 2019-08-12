Janet Jackson’s Son Might Be A Future Music Superstar

Janet Jackson’s son, Eissa, 2, might be following in the footsteps of his mother and might become a musician.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” hitmaker recently did an interview for Stellar magazine in Australia and opened up about her son’s passion for musical instruments, per Just Jared.

“He kept taking his drum stick and running it across his guitar. I thought, ‘Why is he playing it like a cello?’ He went into his room and got a figurine of a violin and brought it to me. Then he grabbed his drumstick and guitar and kept going,” Jackson explained.

“Then I bought him a real violin and he got so excited. He sleeps with it. He eats breakfast, lunch, and dinner with it. I show him little kids playing violin on the iPad, then he was finding them himself, all these child prodigies. He creates melodies,” the “Doesn’t Really Matter” chart-topper continued.

Jackson, 53, gave birth to her son in 2017. It was her first child with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

In the same interview, Janet revealed that she finds it hard being a working mother and that she doesn’t have a nanny looking after her child, which The Inquisitr reported.

At the moment, Jackson is performing in her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. The show is set to run until August 17.

Later this year, she will perform in Australia for the first time in eight years, as The Inquisitr revealed. The run of shows will come with a rare one-off date in New Zealand where she has kept her fans waiting longer. The last time she performed there was in 1998 on “The Velvet Rope” tour.

The tour dates are as follows:

Friday, November 8 — HBF Park, Perth

Saturday, November 9 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sunday, November 10 — Adelaide Showground, Adelaide

Friday, November 15 — Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Saturday, November 16 — Giants Stadium, Sydney

The tour is a part of an event called “RNB Fridays Live 2019.” Other acts on the bill include the likes of The Black Eyed Peas, Sisqo, 50 Cent, Keri Hilson, and more. Jackson is a headliner.

On Spotify, she currently has over 4.4 million monthly listeners, proving she’s still a relevant act today. Her most-played track right now is “Together Again” with over 43.6 million streams.

It’s been nearly a year since Janet dropped a new single but Ty Dolla $ign revealed that she sent him a track to feature on, per The Inquisitr.

