Emily Ratajkowski Bares All As She Goes Fully Topless In New Instagram Snapshot

Emily Ratajkowski kicked off the week with a racy photo that is sending temperatures everywhere through the roof. On Monday, August 12, the famous model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunted her curvy figure by going fully topless, a post that quickly amassed a whopping number of likes and interactions on the app.

In the photo, the 28-year-old bombshell is posing in what looks to be a bathroom as she seemingly wears nothing at all while posing for the selfie. The model is looking straight-on at the camera with a fierce gaze and pursed lips, giving the onlooker a piercing yet daring look. The model is careful to place the camera in a way that captures right above her breasts, putting her cleavage and buxom physique on display while keeping the shot censored and Instagram-friendly.

In addition, Ratajkowski positioned her left hand in front of her chest, helping cover herself up while flaunting her massive diamond ring. Ratajkowski is wearing her brunette hair swept back in a casual way and parted in the middle while its strands cascade over her shoulder. The model appears to be wearing a minimal makeup look consisting of just a little mascara on her lashes and some shimmer on her lips, opting to embrace a more natural look.

In just about an hour, the post — which Ratajkowski shared with her 23.8 million Instagram followers — racked up nearly half a million likes and more than 1,500 comments, promising to garner quite a lot more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise their admiration for Ratajkowski, while also praising her incredible looks.

“Jesus Christ oh my god,” one user simply exclaimed.

“YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a flower and pink heart emoji.

However, several other commenters seemed to ask her if she had shaved already. These users are referring to a recent photo in which Ratajkowski posed with her arms up, showing unshaved armpits. As BuzzFeed pointed out, the picture caused quite a bit of controversy on Instagram, and — as her most recent update proves — is still the talk of the town.

Ratajkowski shared the photo with an accompanying quote from a recent essay she penned for Harper’s Bazaar, in which she discussed femininity, gender, and sexuality, among other topics.