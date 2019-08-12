‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Gives Update On Friendship With Jenelle Evans: ‘She’s Upset With Me’

Jenelle Evans wasn’t particularly close to any of her original Teen Mom 2 co-stars, but she did get along with Briana DeJesus who was added to the cast in 2017. On Jenelle’s final season on the show, she even traveled to Florida to film with Briana. However, it looks like the two had a bit of a falling out. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Briana revealed on Twitter that she and Jenelle no longer talk.

Someone tweeted, wondering if Briana and Jenelle still talked. Briana replied to the tweet and explained what happened between her and Jenelle.

“No we don’t. She’s upset with me. A blogger asked me a question (if Mtv will bring Jenelle back) and I said not as of now and she’s upset I said that.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana spoke to InTouch Weekly and opened up about whether or not she thought MTV would bring Jenelle back to Teen Mom 2. Briana revealed that she “didn’t think” they would bring Briana back to the show for the “foreseeable future.”

Following Jenelle being let go from the show, Briana was supportive of her friend. When Jenelle had her children removed from her care, Briana was again supportive of Jenelle. At the time, Briana spoke out to Radar Online and voiced her support for Jenelle.

“I haven’t spoken to Jenelle in a bit due to the fact that she’s clearly tied up, dealing with a lot right now. With that being said, I believe all kids should be with their moms, especially the younger ones.”

Loading...

Jenelle eventually regained custody of her kids. Before the Fourth of July, the case against Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, was dismissed and the children returned to their care. Despite the children being returned to their care and David not being charged for the alleged killing of Jenelle’s dog, it doesn’t seem that Jenelle will return to Teen Mom 2, at least not for the new season as Jenelle’s replacement has already been named.

Shortly after Jenelle was let go, it was announced that Jade Cline of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 for Season 9B. It is unclear when the new season of the show will air, but Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline have all been busy filming.

For now, fans can catch up with Teen Mom OG which airs Monday nights on MTV.