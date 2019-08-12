Halsey Defends Miley Cyrus After Critic Claims Her Bisexuality Ruined Her Marriage

The singer has Miley's back.

Singer Halsey, 24, came to Miley Cyrus’ defense after a critic claimed the singer’s bisexuality ended her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, reports Hollywood Life.

A Twitter user condemned Miley’s sexuality, asserting she must have cheated on her ex-husband.

“#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people. No offense, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied,” wrote the hater on August 11.

Halsey was quick to clap back.

“Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people,” retorted the singer.

Fans applauded Halsey for having Miley’s back.

“F***ING TELL EM!!!” wrote a passionate commenter.

“Amazing women supporting amazing women i love!!!” replied another.

As reported by People, Miley and Liam have gone their separate ways after only eight months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Miley’s rep told the publication in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

Miley appears to be out on the rebound. Hollywood Life reported the blonde was photographed packing on the PDA with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, 30, the day before she announced her separation from Liam. On August 9, the pair was seen passionately kissing while wearing bikinis in Lake Como.

In a July interview with Elle, Miley discussed her bisexuality, noting that being in a heterosexual relationship did not undermine her attraction to women. She likened her marriage to a vegetarian’s relationship with meat. She proceeded to compare lusting after women to a non-meat eater salivating over bacon. However, she asserted she made a choice to be committed to her partner.

Halsey’s decision to dispel negative stereotypes about bisexuals does not come as a surprise to her fans. The “Closer” singer opened up about her own sexuality in May 2018, reported Pink News. Halsey noted she believes she needs to prove that she is bisexual in order to feel like a valid member of the LGBTQ+ community. She explained she wants to show her sexuality is not just a phase to her family, friends, and fans. The singer, who has been openly bisexual since 2015, revealed she is making an effort to include female pronouns in her love songs.

Halsey’s upcoming, yet-to-be-titled album will be released later this year, reported Billboard.