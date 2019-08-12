‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Sizzles In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top In Stunning New Photo

Another day, another insanely sexy post for model Camille Kostek.

As fans of the Sports Illustrated model know, Kostek is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on social media. The blonde bombshell is most well-known for flaunting her amazing figure in a bikini but she’s also proven to her loyal fans that she looks good in just about every single other ensemble that she puts on. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Kostek looked nothing short of stunning.

The beauty tags the photo in Los Angeles, California, where Kostek strikes a sexy pose in the great outdoors. The model sits on a big wicker chair with a number of leafy greens just behind her. Kostek looks nothing short of gorgeous in the image as she sits down and shows off her amazing figure in a NSFW outfit. While clad in a skimpy white crop top, the model pairs her look with a pair of daisy dukes, showing off her taut tummy and killer legs.

The 27-year-old appears to be makeup-free in the snapshot as she really lets her true beauty shine through. She completes her casual look with a pair of white tennis shoes and a white straw cap as she wears her long, blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail with just a few pieces falling around her face.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Kostek a ton of attention with over 32,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Kostek know that they’re huge fans while countless others commented on her flawless figure.

“I bought the SI Issue just cause you were there lol x,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful picture and lovely outfit and lovely hat and lovely legs,” another gushed.

“Something beautiful for my eyes,” another follower chimed in with a few kissy face emoji.

Loading...

And the crop top seems to be her outfit of choice in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kostek flaunted her incredible figure during a weekend visit to Gurney’s Montauk Resort in the Hamptons. In the sexy black-and-white snapshot, Kostek sat on a chair and struck a pose while clad in another white crop top.

The 27-year-old wore her long, blonde locks down and curled for the photo op, smiling from ear to ear. The bombshell also appeared to be virtually makeup free in the post, showing off her cute freckles. Kostek accessorized the look with a light-colored hat and a dainty silver necklace. Like most of her Instagram shares, this one earned her plenty of attention with over 32,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.