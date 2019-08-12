New Paparazzi Photos Show Miley Cyrus Getting Super-Cozy With Kaitlynn Carter Before Split

Miley Cyrus’ headline-making is far from over. The singer’s shock split from husband Liam Hemsworth catapulted her to front-page news two days ago, although Miley and Liam’s breakup came with plenty of drama on the side. The SHE IS COMING singer was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter shortly after making her split from Liam official, but there’s been an update.

As The Daily Mail reports today, photos of Miley and Kaitlynn have emerged showing the pair looking super-cozy prior to the 26-year-old singer announcing that her marriage was over. As the newspaper reports, Miley and Kaitlynn were photographed on Thursday of last week as they enjoyed a boat trip in Italy.

The photos showed Miley and Kaitlynn sipping wine aboard the vessel, although images showing the two ladies on dry land proved racier, with the girls locking arms and Miley appearing to have her arms around Kaitlynn. Close-up photos of Kaitlynn’s hand showed the blogger to be wearing her wedding ring.

While photos of Miley and Kaitlynn making out in swimsuits sent out a clear message that Miley had moved on following announcing her split, it looks like this set of images is set to get fans talking over the timing.

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus cosies up to Kaitlynn Carter days BEFORE confirming split from Liam Hemsworth https://t.co/sWN8LrG35t — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 12, 2019

Miley and Liam tied the knot in December of last year. Their low-key wedding came unannounced, with fans only discovering the couple’s married status following the nuptials. Miley and Liam shared beautiful wedding photos to their social media accounts, with fans gushing over them. The marriage was, however, being probed in the weeks running up to Miley’s announcement two days ago. Fans had been commenting on Liam appearing absent – both on Miley’s social media and during her performances – with the crux of the buzz peaking over a social media image of Miley appearing without her wedding ring.

Miley’s August split comes shortly after she gave a July interview to Elle. Here, the star mentioned her bisexual nature, but her words did seem to suggest that Liam was her man. Then again, some might interpret Miley’s words as being indicative of an open relationship.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Miley has been active on Instagram since announcing her breakup.