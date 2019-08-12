Juliette Porter Wraps Third Season Of ‘Siesta Key’, Describes It As ‘Too Much’

The MTV reality show has wrapped Season 3 with a final scene that seems to have been shot on the beach.

Juliette Porter filmed the final scene for Siesta Key’s third season, and she has one word for how the season played out on the MTV reality show. Actually, she has two words.

In a new clip posted on the official Siesta Key Instagram, Juliette was shown “walking to” the final scene of the new season. The 22-year-old MTV star wore a red-and-white thong bikini as she happily walked on a sandy path to an unknown destination. But when she was asked to describe the upcoming season of the Florida-based reality show in one word, Juliette had to have two.

“Too much,” Porter said of the drama that went on in Season 3.

In May, MTV announced that Siesta Key has been renewed for a third season.

The announcement was posted on the show’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, with a video featuring four core cast members — Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, Madisson Hausburg and Chloe Trautman — announcing the show’s return. MTV has not released any further information about the new season of Siesta Key, so fans will have to wait to see if Juliette’s ex, Alex Kompothecras, will be back. (Note: He probably will, considering he’s at the center of most of Siesta Key’s drama, and his dad, Gary, is an executive producer on the show.)

In case you need a refresher, when Siesta Key left off in April, Juliette ended her relationship with Alex due to his habit of hooking up with random women while dating her.

“I don’t trust you. What happened really hurt me, and I just need to continue on with my life,” Juliette told Alex on the Siesta Key Season 2 finale, per MTV.

Since that time, Juliette became involved in a high-profile romance with Bachelor Nation alum Robby Hayes after meeting him at Stagecoach in April. Juliette’s relationship with Robby — who previously dated The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher, Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton, and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay – didn’t last long.

After his breakup with Juliette, Robby alleged that she dumped him to her back with her “abusive ex,” but the Siesta Key star set the record straight, according to Hollywood Life.

“So here’s the REAL tea,” Juliette told social media fans in June. “I’m not back with Alex and he never hit me. Robby’s probably going to put my address on the Internet next. …Fake news…Robby’s just salty and doesn’t use his brain.”

Robby and Juliette’s romance will likely be shown on the new season of Siesta Key, as they spent a lot of time in the Florida vacation destination at the beginning of summer and even took a romantic trip to Greece together.

Meanwhile, Alex Kompo has moved way on. The Siesta Key veteran has been posting plenty of pics of his new girlfriend on Instagram, and she’s definitely not Juliette Porter.

Siesta Key is expected to return to MTV next year.