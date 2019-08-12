Natasha Oakley Lets Her Robe Seductively Fall Off Her Body & Expose Her Busty Chest In Racy New Snap

Natasha Oakley is spending her summer touring around southern Europe and soaking up the Mediterranean heat and sun as she makes her Instagram followers envious by posting racy bikini photos from her travels. Starting in France, then traveling to Italy, the Australian model is currently in Greece and loving every moment of it.

Over the weekend, the model took to the popular social media site to show her followers just how much she was enjoying her vacation as she was photographed sipping red wine and lounging on a terrace in a white robe that seductively fell off her body and exposed her cleavage. Perched on a white wall behind her, the blonde bombshell perched one foot on a chair in front of her, letting the robe slide back and revealing her sculpted leg. Natasha flashed a huge, content smile as she leaned her head back and let her hair hang loose behind her, while the sun set behind her.

A second photo featured the model in a slightly more poised position, with her legs crossed and the robe pulled back over her shoulders. Still holding onto the glass of wine, Natasha gazed off at a distant point with her hair spilling over one shoulder.

In the caption of the sensual photo, the model wrote “#RobeLife” and added that it’s the “Santorini Edition.” Her followers loved the latest snap, telling her she looked stunning and expressing how jealous they were of her travels in the comments section.

“Dang!! You’d make Aphrodite jealous!!” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow!!! The perfect spot!!” another follower wrote, referring to the picturesque ocean and mountain view in the background, complete with Santorini’s famous white-painted houses dotting the hills.

The model has been catching plenty of sun while vacationing on the paradisaical Greek island. The 29-year-old posted a similar photo last week, which featured her on the same terrace sitting on the white wall. Taken during the day, the snap featured the model in a mango-colored bikini that contrasted nicely with her bronzed skin and showed off her curves.

Natasha spilled out of the low-cut top as she held one hand up to an over-sized straw hat that gave the outfit a Mediterranean vibe. In the other hand, she held a glass filled with watermelon juice and posed with her eyes closed in a serene expression.

“The idyllic Santorini life,” one follower wrote.

“Looking gorgeous as ever,” another Instagram user gushed.