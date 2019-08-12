Kate Upton Bares Cleavage And Abs On Unretouched ‘Health’ Cover

New mom Kate Upton wows on the cover of Health where she posed in an unretouched photo that shows off her ample cleavage and bares her abs less than a year after the birth of her first child with Major League Baseball player Justin Verlander.

The former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover model unveiled the magazine’s September 2019 cover on her Instagram earlier today. The tagline reveals that the photos of the mother of one are not retouched and are authentic. Although Upton revealed that choosing to pose without filters and retouching was difficult just months after giving birth to her daughter, she decided to do it as part of embracing her true self. She also made this choice in hopes of helping her daughter grow up in a reality that is different than the one women face today where filters and retouching create flawless, yet unrealistic photos.

Upton encouraged her 6 million followers on her Instagram account to “love the skin your in” and “share strong.”

On the cover, the model wore a white button-up printed with delicate blue flowers, which she wore tied under her ample breasts. The open shirt showed off a white strapless bikini top. On the bottom, cuffed cutoff jean shorts completed the look. Natural-looking makeup with a pink coral lip brought attention to her lovely smile. Upton’s blonde locks flowed over one shoulder, and she posed looking off to the side with one hand on her backside, and the other one on her hair. The pose left the model’s toned midsection bare with part of the shirt’s tie hanging down.

Within minutes, nearly 20,000 fans pressed the “like” button on Upton’s positive share. Her husband also commented on the cover, praising his wife’s strong stance.

“Absolutely gorgeous… So proud of you for being such a strong woman and being a role model for our future generations,” Verlander wrote.

“So beautiful, you are truly an inspiration for so many women!” replied Ashley Busch.

Many other followers and fans of Upton commented on how amazing she looks without any photo retouching, and several took the time to thank her for championing all women.

“I admire you for choosing to do this!!!! Thank you. You are gorgeous!!!” a fan wrote.

The Inquisitr reported that Upton hoped to call attention to the toxic weight-loss culture that women face. As part of her new health journey, the model started Strong4Me, which is a workout program that encourages women to be as healthy as they can without comparing themselves to others.