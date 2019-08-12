Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Spills Out Of Sequin Swimsuit In Sizzling New Pic

Dolly Castro had quite a weekend, if her Instagram feed is any indication. The Nicaraguan fitness model spent the last few days sharing updates of her goings-on with fans, showing that her weekend was filled with poolside fun and gorgeous sunsets. On Sunday, the brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she put all that in full evidence while rocking a swimsuit that flaunted her endless curves.

In the photo, the 35-year-old bombshell is posing in front of a pool somewhere in Orange Country, California — as the geotag she includes with her post indicates. She rocks a gold one-piece bathing suit that consists of triangle top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a plunging neckline that comes all the way down to her stomach, putting her buxom physique on display.

The top part of the swimsuit connects to the bottom, whose high-cut legs come up to her waist, accentuating her full, wide hips and derriere while contrasting them with her slender midsection. The model spices things up further by tugging at the sides of the swimsuit, driving them up higher on her frame. Castro completes her look with a nude coverup that reaches down below her knees. The color and texture of the coverup match that of the bathing suit.

As noted by the tag and caption Castro shares with her photo, the swimsuit and coverup she is wearing is from Hot Miami Styles. In the snapshot, Castro is wearing her brown tresses swept over to one side and down in large waves that cascade over her left shoulder and onto her chest. The model has her gaze cast downward with her eyes slightly closed as she shoots a big, bright smile for the photo. Castro is rocking a golden brown smokey eye that perfectly matches the over palette of the shot.

The post, which Castro shared with her impressive 6.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 62,000 likes and upward of 1,000 comments within a little over a day. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Central American beauty took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and share their admiration for the model

“My favorite sunset,” one user raved, including two heart eyes emoji and two fire before adding, “you’re such a beauty.”

“This is an amazing pic,” another user chimed in, also including a series of heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Looking spectacular,” a third fan added.