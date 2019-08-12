Mathilde Tantot Goes Topless & Bares All In Soaking Wet See-Through Dress

Mathilde Tantot’s Instagram snaps have her followers sweating and begging for more as she dons skimpy bikinis and see-through outfits that leave little of her stunning figure to the imagination.

Over the weekend, the model took to the photo-sharing site to heat things up with several soaking wet photos of herself standing in the rocky shallows of the ocean. She wears a strapless, white dress that clings to her body after going for a dip in the water. She is clearly topless underneath, the see-through material exposing her busty assets, while the thong bikini bottoms display her rounded backside.

The French beauty wears her long, straight blonde hair loose and flowing down her back as she poses in the various photos. In two of the photos, she gazes off towards a distant point with her thick black lashes drawing the eye while in another, she faces the camera with her hair spilling over her face. A fourth photo puts the model’s backside on display as she shifts her hair over one shoulder and bares her muscular back.

In the caption of the sexy photo series, the twin of fellow social media star Pauline Tantot writes simply that it’s sunset while the geolocation feature of the site puts her in Mykonos, Greece.

The social media star’s 3.3 million followers went crazy for the photos, leaving her almost 500,000 likes within the first couple of days of being posted and over 2,000 comments complimenting her on her gorgeous figure and expressing how much they loved her.

“Name someone hotter than mathilde I’ll wait,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are a walking piece of art,” another social media user commented.

Other fans called the model a “goddess” and “drop-dead gorgeous.”

A second post from the model’s trip to Greece featured her in an impossibly tiny black string bikini that did little to cover her busty chest. As she stands poolside, the blonde beauty shows off her flawless curves and sculpted figure, donning a white terrycloth hat as her hair flows freely around her. The second photo in the two-part post displays her pert backside, exposed by the thong bottoms of the swimsuit.

In the caption, Mathilde tells her followers that she’s falling in love — referring to Mykonos — and many of her fans joke around in the comments section that they are also falling in love, but with her.

“I’m already in love…with u,” one Instagram user wrote.