Sierra Skye Teases Fans In Dangerously Sexy Bikini: ‘Want More?’

Sierra Skye sent temperatures soaring on Instagram Monday when she shared a photo in which she wore a very revealing bikini, asking her followers if they wanted more.

In the snap, the beauty stood near a wall outside and leaned against a palm tree. With one arm on the tree, Skye looked off into the distance while striking a sultry pose that accentuated her hips. The beauty wore a yellow bikini that showed some major underboob, along with high-cut bikini bottoms that showcased her fabulous curves. Skye’s bronzed body was on full display. She wore a full face of makeup that featured a dark brow and a red color on her lips. She styled her hair into a messy bun and accessorized it with a turquoise bandanna. She added a pair of large hoop earrings to complete her look.

Her fans were thrilled with the post, and her question generated a great deal of interesting responses.

“Hell yeah,” said one fan.

“Much moreee,” another fan wrote.

“Yes please,” joked another.

Other fans couldn’t help but compliment Skye on the shot.

“Beautiful,” “lovely” and “gorgeous” were also words that could be seen in the photo’s comment section.

While men were posting their thoughts about the snap, women also wrote that their goals were to have a body like Skye’s. Some asked the stunner to share her fitness routine with them.

Skye has no qualms about showing off her body in risqué outfits. While most of the photos in her Instagram feed show her posing in bikinis, she occasionally does wear more clothing. And she looks just as good in those outfits as she does any swimwear. Fans seems to agree as the Instagram sensation has amassed four million followers since she joined the platform.

To help stay in shape, Skye works out, but she also watches what she eats and tries to eat healthy most of the time. In a YouTube video, she said that she does an hour of cardio in the gym six days a week. In addition to that, she works out with a personal trainer three times a week.

Her hard work has definitely paid off, as most of her photos reveal.

Skye also shares a YouTube channel with her boyfriend, Roman Palumbo, where they chronicle their adventures. The channel, Roman & Sierra’s World, has amassed 20,000 followers.

Fans wanting to keep up with Skye can follow her Instagram account.