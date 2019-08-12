Catelynn Lowell Shares Cute-As-A-Button Pic Of Daughter Novalee With Bangs, Instagram Officially Loses It

When it comes to melting hearts, Catelynn Lowell’s daughter Novalee is far from done. The Teen Mom OG star’s daughter has many fans gushing as they watch her on the MTV series, and that adoration has carried over to Catelynn’s social media. The 27-year-old posted a new photo of her 2015-born daughter, and fans are absolutely loving it.

Earlier today, Catelynn updated her account. The star shared an upbeat snap of Novalee in what appeared to be a hair salon. Looking cute as a button in her pink-print summer dress, the 4-year-old grinned for the camera as she clung to her stuffed animal. Novalee also appeared to be showcasing a new hairdo, with her trademark blonde tresses styled with bangs.

Judging by the photo caption, Catelynn seems astonished at how quickly Novalee is growing up, taking time to express how much she loves her little one.

It looks like Instagram has been agreeing with Catelynn. Comments quickly poured in – as did likes. Catelynn’s update racked up more than 90,000 likes within two hours of going live, with a few celebrities also liking the post. Teen Mom 2 star Cheyenne Floyd gave Novaleee a thumbs-up, as did fellow mother Jenna Jameson. The former adult entertainment star might not be the first celebrity fans would expect to see on Catelynn’s social media, but 45-year-old Jenna is herself a mother of three, with a life that has toned down since her former, wilder days.

Catelynn’s Instagram post of her daughter Novalee received many adoring comments.

“Omg Sooo cute!” Cheyenne Floyd wrote.

“Bangs! So precious” a fan commented.

“Omg I just died. She’s the cutest thing in the whole wide world!!” another added.

Loading...

Novalee is regularly featured on her mother’s Instagram page, with a recent post notably showing her missing the bangs she was seen sporting previously.

Catelynn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. The star and now-husband Tyler Baltierra put their first-born daughter up for adoption approximately ten years ago. Times are steadier for this couple, though. Novalee was joined by a sister Vaeda earlier this year, bringing the headcount in the Baltierra household to four. Fans of the MTV series watched Novalee adjust to her mother expecting a new baby, with episodes also showing her welcome Vaeda and adapt to being an older sister.

Fans wishing to see more of Catelynn and her family can follow the star’s Instagram account.