Catelynn Lowell Shares Cute-As-A-Button Pic Of Daughter Novalee With Bangs, Instagram Officially Loses It

When it comes to melting hearts, Catelynn Lowell’s daughter Novalee is far from done. The Teen Mom OG star’s daughter seems to have fans gushing as they watch her on the MTV series, although it’s a similar deal over on Catelynn’s social media. The 27-year-old has posted a new photo of her 2015-born daughter, and fans are absolutely loving it.

Earlier today, Catelynn updated her account. The star shared an upbeat snap of Novalee in what appeared to be a hair salon. This 4-year-old had been photographed looking cute as a button as she grinned for the camera in a summery, sleeveless, and colorful dress in pink prints. Novalee also appeared to be showcasing a new hairdo, with her trademark blonde tresses styled with bangs. Novalee sent the camera her best smile as she clung onto a soft toy.

A caption from mom Catelynn seemed a little floored at how quickly Novalee is growing up, although the words mostly seemed to express how much Catelynn adores her little one.

It looks like Instagram has been agreeing with Catelynn. Comments quickly poured in – as did likes. Catelynn’s updated had racked up over 90,000 likes within two hours of going live, with a few celebrity likes coming in. Teen Mom 2 star Cheyenne Floyd gave Novaleee the thumbs-up, as did fellow mother Jenna Jameson. The former adult entertainment star might not be the first celebrity fans would expect to see on Catelynn’s social media, but 45-year-old Jenna is herself a mother of three, with a life that has definitely toned down since her former, wilder days.

When it came to responses, Novalee received plenty today.

“Omg Sooo cute!” Cheyenne Floyd wrote.

“Bangs! So precious” came from another fan.

“Omg I just died. She’s the cutest thing in the whole wide world!!” another added.

Novalee is a regular on her mother’s Instagram. This bright-eyed child recently featured on her mother’s account, although fans didn’t see any bangs.

Catelynn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. The star and now-husband Tyler Baltierra put their first-born daughter up for adoption approximately ten years ago. Times are steadier for this couple, though. Novalee was joined by a sister Vaeda earlier this year, bringing the headcount in the Baltierra household to four. Fans watched Novalee adjust to her mother expecting over on the MTV series, with episodes also showing her welcome Vaeda and adapt to being an older sister.

Fans wishing to see more of Catelynn and her family should follow the star’s Instagram.