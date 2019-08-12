Bella Thorne Flaunts Amazing Body In Topless Photo

The actress looked amazing in her latest Instagram post.

Bella Thorne showed off her fit physique in a topless Instagram photo. The Famous in Love star was seen posing on an office chair with her legs crossed while wearing only sheer, polka-dotted tights and jewelry. She covered her chest with her hand, staring seductively ahead. The actress enhanced her gorgeous features with smoky eyeliner and nude lipstick as she sat in a green room, with a vanity and makeup in the background.

Fans were floored by the sexy snap.

“Omg u look so beautiful,” wrote a follower.

“You’re so hot,” said another, adding a fire emoji.

“You are the 8th wonder of the world,” chimed in a third fan.

A different follower asserted that Bella would make an excellent girlfriend for recently single Miley Cyrus.

“Just imagine @bellathorne and @mileycyrus together. That’s two queens, one ship,” said the commenter.

As reported by The Inquisitr, other fans have shared similar sentiments about the two former Disney Channel stars dating each other. After the Daily Mail reported that the Midnight Sun star went to grab dinner with a friend at an eatery in Santa Monica, California, fans took to the publication’s comments section.

“She and Miley can start dating now,” wrote a commenter.

“Bella would be a great fit for Miley. LOL,” agreed a different person.

“Hey Bella Miley is ready for a date. Hit her up…” added a different fan.

Both Miley and Bella are fluid in their sexuality. Hollywood Life noted that the “Wrecking Ball” singer was recently spotted having a PDA session with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. In a July interview with Elle, just a month before her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley spoke about her bisexuality.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” stated the 26-year-old.

Despite previously stating that she was bisexual, Bella came out as pansexual in July, reported the Daily Mail.

“I’m actually a pansexual…” explained the actress. “Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, he, she, a this, or that.”

The actress went on to explain that she is attracted to people because of their personality and not their gender.

Bella recently suffered heartbreak from public breakups with YouTuber Tana Mongeau and Mod Sun. However, the actress has seemingly found love again and is dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

To find out more about Bella, be sure to pick up a copy of her new poetry book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.