Miley Cyrus Tried To Make Marriage With Liam Hemsworth Work, Here’s How She Got Close To Kaitlynn Carter

The singer reportedly did not spring a separation on her hunky husband before hooking up with a Malibu neighbor.

Miley Cyrus reportedly went to great lengths to try to save her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, but the Australian actor “didn’t come close” to doing his share, a source has told TMZ. Now, with Miley spotted making out with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, fans are wondering what the timeline was for the newly single ladies to take their friendship to the next level.

An insider told TMZ that both Miley and Kaitlynn, who were spotted kissing during a vacation in Italy over the weekend, didn’t hook up until after they split from their spouses.

The two women reportedly have a history together— as friends. The “Wrecking Ball” singer and Liam Hemsworth were friends with Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner for a while when they all lived in Malibu. The two couples reportedly bonded further after the Woolsey wildfires destroyed their neighborhoods last fall. An insider talked to Entertainment Tonight about the two couples and their California connection.

“The [ex] couples are friends — the four of them have spent time together in Malibu. Brody and Liam are both into surfing and are friends.”

A second source added that the “hooking up” between Miley and Kaitlynn is a new development and not something that went on when they were married.

“They’ve known each other for several months, but the two of them hooking up is very new. For Miley, she’s having fun, and for Kaitlynn, it seems too coincidental that she is hooking up with a huge music star when that’s what she wants most for herself in life — to be famous.”

Another source added, “No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it’s more fun on vacation.”

Before their split, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had been struggling in their marriage for months, TMZ notes. A source said the superstar singer diligently tried to get her husband to go to therapy, but the actor “didn’t come close to meeting her halfway.” The couple, who married in December, began drifting apart and actually separated “months” ago.

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner tied the knot last summer in Indonesia but never made their union legal in the United States.

Fans were shocked when steamy pictures of the two married women popped up online. An eyewitness told ET that Miley and Kaitlynn were making out by a pool during a trip to Lake Como and “were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them.”