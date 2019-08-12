Kelly Dodd Slams Vicki Gunvalson For Ruining Her Reputation After Spreading Drug Rumors At The ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd are coming face-to-face for the first time on camera since Gunvalson made shocking drug rumors against Dodd.

After Vicki Gunvalson’s drug allegations against Kelly Dodd at the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 reunion last year, their feud appears to continue in the upcoming season.

In a sneak peek at tomorrow night’s episode of Season 14, Tamra Judge attempts to set up a face-to-face meeting between Dodd and Gunvalson. However, Dodd makes it clear that she is still not happy with Gunvalson, who claimed Dodd was a cocaine user and bad parent during the three-part special months ago.

“She said she would like to talk to you,” Judge explained to Dodd during what appeared to be an all-cast party.

“I don’t want to talk to her,” Dodd quickly replied.

Judge continues her attempts to arrange a meeting between them, telling Dodd that if she doesn’t like what Gunvalson is saying, she can simply walk away. Dodd dismisses the idea and accuses Gunvalson of ruining her reputation.

In a cast confessional, Dodd said that she’s extremely frustrated by the fact that Judge and Shannon Beador haven’t chosen a side between her and Gunvalson, pointing out that they have experienced numerous issues with Gunvalson over the past several seasons of the Bravo TV reality series.

Later in the sneak peek, Gunvalson is seen entering the area in which Judge was attempting to convince Dodd to meet with her and is immediately informed by Judge that Dodd is not on board with having a chat. In response, Gunvalson told Judge that she’s fine with Dodd’s decision, stating that she has plenty of other friends.

During a chat with Judge and Beador, Gunvalson said that while she did make mistakes in her relationship with Dodd, Dodd was not innocent. She also told her co-stars that they were well-aware of Dodd’s missteps. Not wanting Gunvalson to be defensive, Judge and Dodd suggested that she take the initiative to apologize.

Although Gunvalson wasn’t completely on board with the idea of being the first to apologize, she reluctantly went outside to where Dodd was standing alone, attempting to strike up a conversation in hopes of settling their ongoing feud.

To see how Gunvalson’s chat with Dodd plays out, don’t miss the August 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.