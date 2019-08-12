Bernie Sanders Beats Donald Trump In Fifteenth Straight Poll, Common Dreams Reports

A new SurveyUSA poll says Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders would trounce President Donald Trump in a 2020 match-up 50-42. Common Dreams reports that it is the fifteenth straight poll that shows Sanders beating Trump.

While the poll revealed that Sanders is viewed most favorably by Democratic voters, it also revealed that he would beat Trump by 10 percentage points when only accounting for independents. Comparatively, Joe Biden beat Trump by a six percent margin among independents.

Sanders’ campaign responded to the new poll by highlighting that his strength lies in his draw among independent voters. According to the campaign, this is why he is the candidate that is best-suited to take on Trump in the general election.

“Yet another poll finds Bernie Sanders would trounce Donald Trump in a head-to-head match-up,” tweeted Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s campaign manager. “If it were any other candidate’s name, I believe elite circles would find this consistent stat newsworthy for the electability argument: ‘Sanders comes out atop the Democratic pack among Independent voters, who prefer him to Trump by 10 points.'”

Eli Clifton of the Quincy Institute took to Twitter to echo Shakir.

“In a different era this would be acing the ‘electability’ test.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an Economist/YouGov poll shows that Sanders ⁠— along with fellow Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang ⁠— garnered the most support from former Trump supporters of the Americans polled, which seems to support the Sanders campaign’s assertion of his electability.

Bernie Sanders 'Acing the Electability Test' as Another Poll Shows Senator Crushing Trump in General https://t.co/q3DkW1IDuP "This is the fifteenth straight poll that shows Bernie defeating Trump." pic.twitter.com/Way1lDdz5M — Common Dreams (@commondreams) August 12, 2019

Sanders recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, in which he discussed the core of his campaign against the wealthy elite in America. Per The Inquisitr, the Vermont senator also attacked the pharmaceutical industry for purportedly focusing the majority of its money of me-too drugs, which contain identical active ingredients and similar structures with minor modifications.

Loading...

“… the bulk of their money is going often to what we call me-too drugs,” he said. “They make modest changes in a drug, which doesn’t really improve people’s well-being, in order to make profits.”

RealClearPolitics reports that Sanders is in third place for the Democratic nomination with an average of 16.5 percent voter support across all polls. Former vice president Biden leads the pack with 30.8 percent, and Elizabeth Warren is in second with 18.3 percent.

In fourth place is Kamala Harris with 8.3 percent and fifth is Pete Buttigieg with 6.5 percent.

NPR reports that Sanders is taking the fall debate stages in September and October alongside Biden, Warren, Harris, Buttigieg, Yang, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’Rourke.