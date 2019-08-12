‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke And Husband Sean Burke Have Their Own Adults-Only Condo

With seven kids, sometimes they need to get away.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, have their very own “Love Shack.”

According to an August 9 report from Bravo TV’s Home and Design, the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast will be seen showing off her and her husband’s adults-only condo during Tuesday night’s new episode of Season 14.

In a video taken by Bravo Insider, Braunwyn, who shares seven kids with Sean, was seen walking a camera crew through her and Sean’s condo, which she said is the perfect spot for them and their friends to do all of the things they are unable to do around their children.

“The Love Shack was originally named as a joke from our friends. In Miami we had a place of our own — we had six kids at the time and we realized that we were a better couple if we had our own place,” she explained.

As for the decor of the condo, Braunwyn said she and Sean wanted something a bit romantic and dark where they could leave their troubles behind and focus on reconnecting with one another.

“Everything in here was picked because it was romantic, it was sexy, and it kind of just brought out the naughty in everyone,” she shared.

Although their place, of course, has a kitchen, Braunwyn said she and Sean don’t really eat there. Instead, they sometimes enjoy drinks with one another, and with friends, and have also been known to enjoy “maybe an appetizer.”

That said, Braunwyn and Sean do have a coffee maker at the condo for those that chose to stay the night at their place.

“This is the house where you can do whatever you want,” she added.

Loading...

Braunwyn was first named as a potential addition to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast earlier this year when she was spotted filming with her co-stars in southern California. Then, in early July, when the trailer for Season 14 was released, it was confirmed that she had been added to the show in a full-time role.

Since then, Braunwyn has proved that she has been able to mend well with her co-stars by hanging out with a number of them, including longtime cast members Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, off-camera.

To see more of Braunwyn, Sean, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.