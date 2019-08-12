Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Co-Star Accuses Her Of Sexual Harassment

The singer faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Model Josh Kloss has accused Katy Perry of exposing his genitalia at a birthday party, reports Radar Online.

Kloss, who co-starred in the music video for her 2010 hit, “Teenage Dream,” detailed the uncomfortable incident in an Instagram post commemorating the song’s nine-year anniversary.

In the caption, he claimed the singer was initially kind but soon humiliated him on the set of the music video.

“When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me ‘gross’ to the entire set while filming,” the model alleged. “Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all… my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake.”

Kloss also stated the singer invited him to a strip club. However, he declined the proposition, stating he needed to rest.

The model said he came into contact with the American Idol judge a couple of times again, after her 2011 divorce from actor Russell Brand. However, at a birthday party for Perry’s creative director, Johnny Wujek, at the Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California, Perry allegedly crossed a line. Kloss noted he was still enamored with Perry when the reported harassment occurred.

“When I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my penis,” stated Kloss.

The model went on to say he was extremely embarrassed over the situation. He added he wanted to share his story to show both men and women in power can be perpetrators of sexual misconduct. He stated he originally wanted to post a ukulele cover of “Teenage Dream” in celebration of its anniversary but decided he felt it was time to expose Perry’s problematic conduct.

Kloss also revealed he made a mere $650 for his role in the popular music video that has over 233 million views on YouTube. In addition, he explained that he was told by Perry’s handlers to never publicly discuss the singer.

According to Fox News, the “Dark Horse” singer has faced previous accusations. In 2018, she faced backlash from fans for “forcibly kissing” an American Idol contestant. The year prior, singer Shawn Mendes, then 17-years-old, claimed Perry grabbed his derriere. However, as reported by The Sun, the singer retracted the allegations and apologized to Perry for the rumors.

Perry has not responded to Kloss’ allegations.