Kim Cattrall Reignites Feud, Says She Was Bullied After Refusing To Film ‘Sex And The City 3’

Kim Cattrall says that after she made the decision not to take part in a third Sex and the City movie, she faced bullying from people who weren’t happy with her decision. According to an interview with The Guardian, the actress says that she’d thought they would just replace her in the third installment of the movies, but instead, people reportedly tried to force her to change her mind.

“I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City,” Cattrall said. “It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.”

Rumors of a third Sex and the City movie had fans polishing off their Manolo Blahniks, but their hopes were dashed in October when co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the TV show and films, announced that the plans for another film were halted.

Many started blaming Cattrall, saying that she had a bad relationship with her co-stars and that she wanted a large sum of money to play the role of Samantha Jones again. Cattrall spoke with Piers Morgan, telling the infamous interviewer that she felt like she was in a “toxic relationship” with her co-stars and that she just wanted to move on, but they wouldn’t let her, according to Refinery 29.

Eventually, Parker was forced to address rumors of a reported feud between the co-stars, which she did when she spoke to People magazine in February 2018.

This much I know | Kim Cattrall https://t.co/47lJ6MjBs0 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 10, 2019

“I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege,” Parker said.

Cattrall also told The Guardian that after losing her brother last year and her dad seven years ago to Alzheimer’s, she has learned that life is precious and she doesn’t want to waste a minute of it doing anything that doesn’t bring her joy. While that doesn’t include another installment of the hit series, it does mean starring in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, a movie about a rebellious Roman teenager sent to work in Britain where he runs into the Celts. It was released to audiences in the U.K. late last month.