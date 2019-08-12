Chris Pratt’s Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Sizzles In Red Bikini With Shirtless Husband On The Beach

Katherine Schwarzenegger has been chased by the paparazzi ever since she embarked on her romance with Chris Pratt last year. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and author tied the knot earlier this year, although their status as a married couple has only rendered them more appealing to the media’s prying lens.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Monday seemed to prove that the paparazzi followed these newlyweds over the weekend. As the newspaper reports, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and his wife were in Santa Barbara, California. Joining the couple on their beach outing was Chris’ former Parks and Recreations co-star, Rob Lowe. The outing seemed to be a fun one with the trio spending quality time together, although there was no denying that Katherine’s sizzling physique had been fully snapped.

Katherine was photographed on shores in a stylish red bikini that both flattered and flaunted her frame. The brunette had opted for a two-piece with a ribbed and somewhat satin-like finish, while horizontal bands across the bikini also bore elasticated elements. The strappy finish was chic, and Katherine appeared to have opted for a less risqué display by virtue of the bikini forming a crop top style. Regardless, tiny briefs were flashing Katherine’s peachy rear in some photos.

Chris appeared his usual, relaxed self. The 40-year-old was photographed shirtless in a pair of blue swimming trunks as he joined his wife.

Chris and Katherine’s relationship and eventual marriage proved a talking point from day one. Chris was still making headlines for his divorce from actress Anna Faris when he started dating Katherine. Together, Chris and Anna are parents to a son. Co-parenting seems to be going well, although fans have generally proven more pumped to see where things would go with Chris and Katherine than they did seeing paparazzi photos showing the actor out and about with his ex and their son, Jack.

The relationship between Chris and Katherine appeared to get the thumbs-up as the couple went public on social media. Likewise popular was their engagement announcement. Unsurprisingly, the wedding photo of Katherine in a custom-made Armani gown earlier this year raked in plenty of likes on Instagram.

Since tying the knot, Chris and Katherine have mostly been photographed in low-key settings. The couple has been snapped grabbing gas and groceries in California, with solo outings from Katherine also documented. Inevitably though, photos showing the couple together prove the most popular.

Fans wishing to see more of Katherine should follow her Instagram.