Haley Kalil Flaunts Curves In Strappy Blue Bikini

Haley Kalil is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, August 12, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model brought some serious heat to the social media platform with a sexy new snap that is proving hard to ignore. While no geotag was included with the post, fans could assume the photo was from the babe’s Rookie photo shoot for the bikini-clad magazine, which took place in Kenya earlier this year. Many, however, may not have even been bothered by the missing detail, instead being captivated by Haley’s incredible bikini body that was exposed almost in its entirety.

The 27-year-old sent pulses racing in a minuscule blue bikini as she posed in the crystal clear ocean and stared down the camera with a sensual look. The itty-bitty top of the two-piece set hardly contained her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled over its dangerously low scoop neck top. Its strappy, halter neck design provided an edgy element to the piece that fell over her bare decolletage, drawing even more eyes to her exposed cleavage as she ran her hands through her dripping wet locks.

Meanwhile, the matching lower set of Haley’s sexy swimsuit was nearly out of sight, but her 276,000 followers could tell it was equally-as-risque as the top, if not more. Its daring high-cut design offered a glimpse at the babe’s famous curves that were plastered all through the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, while its thin waistband peaked out from over the water’s surface to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs.

Haley’s signature red locks were dark and damp from her dip in the pool, and slicked back behind her head. She also showcased her stunning natural beauty by sporting a minimal makeup look in the shot to let her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie began showering her latest post with love. The photo racked up over 1,000 in just 30 minutes after going live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Haley was “absolutely stunning.”

“Simply indescribable as always!” commented a third.

The new addition to Haley’s feed comes after the model spent a few days at the Taco Bell Hotel & Resort in Palm Springs to celebrate her 27th birthday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one photo from her stay saw the babe decked out head-to-toe in gear from the fast food chain, including a colorful bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, driving her fans absolutely wild.