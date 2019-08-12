Jeffrey Epstein’s Victims Are Reportedly Suing His Estate Following The Financier’s Alleged Suicide

In the wake of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, which has caused bipartisan outrage, Aljazeera reports that the disgraced financier’s victims are planning to sue Epstein’s estate for damages. Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents two of the victims, claims she is planning to file civil claims. Lawyer Roberta Kaplan said she is planning to file claims on behalf of her client on Wednesday as well.

The news comes shortly before the Child Victims Act takes effect on August 14. The act, which CNN reports was signed into law in February, allows victims of child sexual abuse one year to sue over allegations of sexual abuse ⁠— regardless of when the alleged abuse took place.

Kaplan claims she will sue on behalf of a woman that says she was 14 when Epstein recruited her to engage in sex acts with him for hundreds of dollars per encounter.

Per The Inquisitr, Attorney General William Barr addressed Epstein’s suicide to the press in New Orleans. CNN reports that Barr said the FBI and the Office of Inspector General (OIG) would investigate the incident. He claims that the guards in charge of checking on Epstein were overworked, and added that Epstein’s cell was not monitored the night that he allegedly took his own life.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said in his statement.

Epstein victims plan to sue his estate after apparent suicide https://t.co/KnUwDZiJ8l pic.twitter.com/ZmWi24aqtF — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2019

The attorney general said he was “angry” and “appalled” to learn the Epstein was not adequately secured at the Metropolitan Correctional Center⁠, which The Inquisitr reported is unusual for the facility, at least according to former attorneys.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein,” Barr said.

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it.”

As outrage builds over how such a high-profile inmate ⁠— that may have harbored many secrets about powerful people, such as Donald Trump and Bill Clinton ⁠— could have killed himself, The New York Post reports that it may never be clear exactly how Epstein died.

“Although there are cameras in the 9 South wing where the convicted pedophile was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, they are trained on the areas outside the cells and not inside, according to sources familiar with the setup there,” the report notes, suggesting that there is no video footage of Epstein’s cell.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.