‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador And Boyfriend John Janssen Make Red Carpet Debut With Her Three Kids, See Photo

Shannon Beador's kids are reportedly in support of their mom's new romance.

Shannon Beador and John Janssen made their red carpet debut over the weekend at the Real Street Festival in Anaheim, California.

Just weeks after going public with their relationship on Instagram, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star attended the event with her new beau, 55, and her three daughters, 18-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

On August 12, Beador shared a group photo with her fans and followers on Instagram in which she was seen showing off her weight loss while posing alongside her boyfriend and children. In the same post, the group, which may have also included Janssen’s children, was seen flipping around stacks of money with several others.

Like Beador, Janssen is a divorced parent of three children and graduate of the University of Southern California.

Also during their night out, Beador shared a few videos of herself and Janssen attending the concert events of the festival, which included performances by Cardi B and Migos, on her Instagram Stories. In one, Beador poked fun at herself and Janssen by saying they were “fun parents” as they danced to the hip-hop music while sipping on a couple of drinks.

Beador first began sharing photos of herself and Janssen on Instagram on July 20, just three months after her divorce from former husband David Beador was finalized.

Shortly after Beador went public on Instagram with Janssen weeks ago, a source spoke to People magazine and revealed that the longtime reality star is “really happy” with John.

“He’s a great guy, and really adores her. And she is equally smitten. They make a great couple together and have been having a lot of fun,” the insider explained.

As for Beador’s three children, the insider said her “girls really like him” and added that Beador’s friends are also “really happy” for her.

“She’s in a really good place. It’s no secret she’s gone through a lot, but she really took the time to work on herself and that opened her up to meeting someone like John,” said the source. “It really is the right guy at the right time.”

Throughout the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which aired on Bravo TV in 2018, Beador was seen coping with the end of her marriage to David, which was first announced in October 2017.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.