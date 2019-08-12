Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter’s ‘Threesome’ Bragging Doesn’t Go Down Well With Fans After Miley Cyrus Makeout

Brody Jenner and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, are now front page news thanks to singer Miley Cyrus: the 26-year-old’s recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth came complete with images of the singer making out with Brody’s ex-wife in Italy. The SHE IS COMING songstress now sees her name fronting media outlets alongside blogger Kaitlynn, but there’s a fresh headline.

As Daily Mail reports today, a newly-revealed interview from Kaitlynn and Brody has shown the world how this couple rolled. The 2015-dated details came spilled on Brody’s MTV show Sex With Brody. The newspaper quoted the 35-year-old.

“We have the best sex together. We also switch it up and do fun things as well. We’re not opposed to having somebody else join in on our sexcapades. It’s funny, because a lot of people are always nervous to bring up that subject: “Hey, what about having a threesome?” I truly believe that a lot more people are a lot more receptive than you think.”

Old news this may be, but Kaitlynn’s dealings with Miley now render this former couple’s reveal as a major talking point. Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s report quickly took to the comments section, although their words seemed to suggest disapproval.

“What is wrong with these people?” a user asked with 484 others agreeing.

“Seems like Liam is the only one with any class,” another said with 358 users upvoting the comment.

"Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon." – Brody Jenner https://t.co/PIGjHI5SNJ — E! News (@enews) August 11, 2019

“There is something wrong with this lot…..seriously wrong” was another much-upvoted reply.

“These people make nothing but mockery of marriage! I guess that’s hollyweird for you!” one fan wrote with 361 others agreeing.

When it comes to open relationships, Hollywood is just as catered-to as the rest of the world. Miley herself hinted at the inclusion of others in her July Elle interview, although her words fell short of confirming that other individuals were involved in her marriage. Miley referenced being attracted to women. More confirmed in terms of keeping the circle open has been Bella Thorne’s open relationship with rapper Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, per People.

While responses to today’s report weren’t exclusively slamming, it did appear that the most upvoted responses weren’t giving Brody’s marital outline the thumbs-up.

Miley’s split has been the biggest celebrity breakup story this month. The singer’s rep confirmed that her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was officially over two days ago, with media outlets overflowing at the seams with updates. Miley herself has updated her social media with free-spirited hiking photos, with Liam also appearing to have broken his silence telling the world that they don’t understand. His statement was a brief one, though.