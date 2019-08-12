Bernie Sanders Roasted On Twitter As #MyBernieStory Trend Gets Hijacked

Sanders critics hijacked a thread meant to show support for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

People with positive and negative experiences with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, took to social media website Twitter on Monday causing #MyBernieStory to trend nationwide.

Some took aim at Sanders’ behavior following his loss in the 2016 primary against would-be nominee Hillary Clinton. Sanders was notably reluctant to say whether he would support Clinton should she have won the party’s nomination in 2016, per a report from New York Magazine. Sanders recently renewed claims he believed that primary was “rigged.”

“An actual Democrat would have stopped torpedoing the nominee and worked to defeat Trump but Bernie had books to sell,” one user charged on Twitter.

Others attacked Bernie’s record on gun law reform legislation, and noted that the presidential candidate had, as a member of Congress, voted against the Brady Bill five times. As Politifact notes, the Brady Bill required that anyone attempting to buy a handgun would have to wait five days while local law enforcement conducted a background check. Sanders voted against several versions of the bill while serving in the House.

“It’s the story of a guy in bed with the NRA, but pretends he isn’t,” one person tweeted alongside the #MyBernieStory tag.

As Vox noted, though, Sanders has seemingly change his stance on gun control legislation since 2016. The presidential hopeful has now said he supports expanding background checks and bans on assault rifles.

Following recent mass shooting events in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio that left dozens dead, the Vermont senator renewed calls for gun control legislation in an interview with CBS’s Face The Nation.

According to a tweet from Sanders, the hashtag seemed to started by the candidate himself.

This campaign is not just about me. It's about us. Together we will defeat Trump and transform the country. Download the BERN app and record a #MyBernieStory to tell us why you're part of this movement! Apple Store: https://t.co/mbCA72VaoJ

Google Play: https://t.co/zhSr26YwQ4 pic.twitter.com/JuSCoZ33jY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 12, 2019

Still, despite the seeming hijack from those who weren’t fans of the progressive candidate, the trending hashtag also had many positive comments about Sanders and his candidacy for president.

One user shared a video listing reasons that explained why she was a fan of the presidential hopeful. She spoke about her experience with the U.S. health care industry, which Sanders has pledged to reform by introducing Medicare for All.

Another user said because he was gay, poor, and was a type one diabetic that he supported Sanders, and he said he believed Sanders had been fighting for him before he was even born.

Others said that Sanders was their candidate of choice because of his “comprehensive” education reform plan. According to CNN, Sanders rolled out an education reform policy in May of this year. The 10-point proposal would eliminate for-profit charter schools and would create a national base salary for teachers, per CNN.

Currently, according to RealClearPolitics, Sanders, who serves in the U.S. Senate as an Independent, polls third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the crowded 2020 Democratic Primary race for president.