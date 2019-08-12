Anastasia Karanikolaou Flaunts Curves In Mini-Dress, Faces Backlash From Fans

Fans claimed the social media model was trying to steal BFF Kylie Jenner's spotlight.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou faced backlash from fans after she posted a photo of herself on BFF Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday.

In the Instagram photo, Stassie posed on a stairway, flaunting her curves in a figure-hugging, tie-dye shirred dress from Kim Shui. The stunner accessorized the sexy look with matching gloves and gold hoops. The social media model enhanced her gorgeous features with subtle makeup and piled her blonde hair into a bun.

The 22-year-old wrote her and Kylie’s age in the caption, causing some followers to accuse her of trying to take the spotlight away from her more famous bestie.

“We know you’re 22… let Kylie have her moment,” said a fan.

“Well you’re not Kylie is,” chimed in another.

In the comments section, Stassie’s fans came to her defense.

“Y’all just don’t understand her humor. In her last post she said Kylie was her twin so that would make today her bday too,” explained a fan.

“Why is everyone being so rude in the comments. She’s at Kylie’s 22nd birthday and she captioned it 22… it’s not that deep, y’all extra as f***,” wrote a different person.

Another follower criticized Stassie’s outfit, claiming she copied Kylie.

“Can’t you do something original? You always copy Kylie’s outfits,” wrote the critic.

The Good American model was quick to clap back.

“Hahahaha please send me the photo were Kylie was wearing this dress, because hunny I’ve never seen her wear this one,” retorted Stassi.

The sexy snap has racked up more than 443,000 likes.

E! News reported that the bombshell has been in Italy for Kylie’s 22nd birthday celebration. During the lavish trip, Stassie was seen showing off her incredible body, wearing a neon green bikini on an Italian yacht.

In June, Kylie threw a Handmaid’s Tale-themed birthday celebration for Stassie, reported People. At the event, guests, including makeup artist Ariel Tejada and Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, wore Handmaid’s costumes and enjoyed thematically named drinks, such as “under his eye tequila” and “praise be vodka.”

Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion was decorated to look like Gilead, the setting of the dystopian Hulu drama. Critics came after Kylie for seemingly ignoring the Handmaid’s Tale’s themes of sexual assault, loss of bodily autonomy, and female oppression. For these reasons, many deemed the mother-of-one to be tone deaf and insensitive.

According to E! News, the pair’s bond has been strengthened since Kylie cut times with former best friend Jordyn Woods. As reported by People, both of the beauties got matching tattoos as a tribute to Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, in May.