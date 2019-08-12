‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Jordi Vilasuso Sets The Record Straight On ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Rumors

Last week, The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso, who portrays Rey Rosales in Genoa City, found himself at the center of rumors claiming that he is headed back to Days of Our Lives.

Vilasuso played Dario Hernandez on DOOL from 2016 through 2017, and after Rey and Sharon (Sharon Case) broke up on Y&R, many fans speculated that he could leave the show. Some outlets even reported he was leaving CBS Daytime to head back to NBC’s soap opera. However, the actor took to Twitter to dispel some of the talk.

“Is it true what I read? Are you leaving Young & the Restless to go back to Days of Our Lives?” tweeted one fan.

“Not leaving Y&R,” replied the actor.

However, several concerned viewers tweeted at Vilasuso, so he also replied to more questions.

“With seeing less of @JordiVilasuso “Rey” onscreen, I’m hoping the rumors I am reading about of him leaving are just rumors. Please say it isn’t so @YandR_CBS,” tweeted another viewer.

“Just rumors,” Vilasuso wrote.

Last year, the actor joined Y&R as part of the Rosales family. His brother, Arturo (Jason Canela) had been in Genoa City for a while, and Rey showed up as part of the Genoa City Police Department. Soon, Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle) and Mia Rosales (Noemi Gonzalez) also showed up. Ultimately, Mia got pregnant with Arturo’s baby, so she and Arturo left for Miami, while Rey and Lola stayed.

Recently, Rey got his job back at the GCPD, and then he ended up breaking up with Sharon over her feelings for Adam (Mark Grossman). When Rey caught Sharon the morning after at Adam’s, it seemed that there was no chance of reconciliation for this couple. However, The Inquisitr‘s weekly Y&R spoilers reveal that Sharon and Rey make up some time this week.

Also, this week, Rey will walk his baby sister, Lola, down the aisle when she marries Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). If all goes well for Jack’s (Peter Bergman) mission, Rey and Lola’s mother Celeste (Eva LaRue) will also be on hand to hear Kyle and Lola say “I do.”

Adam’s return to town certainly caused a bumpy time for Rey and Sharon, but it looks like Sharon came to her senses about Adam. It does not seem like Sharon will end up getting back together with her ex-husband. There’s a possibility that she and Rey can move past this situation and continue with their relationship. For now, Vilasuso confirmed that Rey will stay in Genoa City.