‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Fuels Pregnancy Rumors In New Photo After Second Wedding To Tom Schwartz

Is she expecting her first child with Tom Schwartz?

Could Katie Maloney be expecting her first child with husband Tom Schwartz?

Amid production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney posed for a photo at their Los Angeles home with Schwartz and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, and after Schroeder shared that photo on Instagram, a number of her fans and followers began to wonder if Maloney could be pregnant.

“Katie’s pregnant, definitely,” one person wrote, adding that Maloney’s choice of attire was “weird” and not something someone who wasn’t pregnant would wear.

Another person commented on “that bump” and a third fan pointed out that while the Vanderpump Rules cast seems to always have alcoholic beverages readily available, there was no alcohol in sight in the shared photo.

In the comments section of another recent Instagram photo posted by Maloney’s husband, which featured Maloney sitting on the ground beside Schroeder eating pizza, someone else suspected that Maloney was secretly expecting, or stoned.

“Ok, that is stoned eating or pregnant eating,” the fan wrote.

Also in Schwartz’s photo, Schroeder was seen holding a glass of wine while Maloney appeared to be alcohol-free.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have heard, Maloney and Schwartz reportedly learned earlier this year that they were not actually married, despite their Northern California wedding in August 2016, and quickly made things official with a second wedding in Las Vegas last month.

Prior to Maloney and Schwartz’s second wedding in Sin City, a source spoke to People magazine and confirmed that the couple’s nuptials were being filmed for the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, and would be featured as a huge chunk of their storyline.

“They never had their marriage paperwork properly filled out, so they figured a trip to Las Vegas with their friends would be a great way to fix that,” the insider explained.

As fans likely saw on social media, the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Maloney’s longtime SUR Restaurant boss Lisa Vanderpump, was present when Maloney and Schwartz said “I do” in July and posted a number of photos and videos from the event on their Instagram and Twitter pages.

“They were hoping to keep things under wraps but Lance Bass spilled the beans!” the source added, citing Bass’ reveal of their phony first wedding. “There goes his invite to the wedding.”

Maloney, Schwartz, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.