Attorney General William Barr Says There Were ‘Serious Irregularities’ At Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Died

William Barr said on Monday that there were “serious irregularities” at the Manhattan jail where the accused sex trafficker was being held before he allegedly killed himself. According to CNN, the Attorney General vowed while speaking with the press in New Orleans to “get to the bottom” of any wrongdoing.

Barr promised that the FBI and the Office of Inspector General would conduct a thorough investigation into the situation after learning that Epstein’s cell was not monitored on the night that he is believed to have taken his own life. Barr also said that the guards who were in charge of checking on Epstein were overworked and on overtime.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said in a blistering statement.

The AG also announced that the case against Epstein would continue and warned that anyone who was involved in any crimes with Epstein would come to justice.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it,” he said.

Barr told reporters at the press conference that he was “appalled” at Epstein’s death and vowed to bring some accountability to anyone involved in the events leading to the wealthy financier’s alleged crimes.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened,” Barr added, according to CNBC, “and there will be accountability.”

“I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” Barr said.

Epstein was found in his New York jail cell on Saturday in cardiac arrest, according to reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by apparent hanging. The New York City medical examiner is conducting an autopsy on him, but the results won’t be released until the investigation is complete.

Epstein’s death took place just weeks after he was discovered lying semi-conscious in his cell after reportedly attempting to hang himself. He was placed on suicide watch for a week but has been off watch for the past few days. Epstein’s cellmate was transferred to another cell shortly before the 66-year-old allegedly took his own life.

Epstein was awaiting trial for sexually abusing dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005. He had pled not guilty to all charges.

