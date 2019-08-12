Lisa Vanderpump Reacts After Denise Richards And Her Husband Are Seen At TomTom After Legal Threats

Aaron Phypers threatened to sue John Sessa via text.

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out about the recent news of Denise Richards’ visit to her West Hollywood restaurant, TomTom.

According to a series of new tweets, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was surprised to see that her ex-co-star visited her restaurant, especially so soon after her husband, Aaron Phypers, who was also at the venue, threatened to sue her Vanderpump Dogs partner, John Sessa.

“Did you run into Aaron and Denise at your restaurants last night? Did they come to apologize?” a fan asked after seeing that Richards had shared a photo of herself and Phypers at TomTom on Instagram.

“No I was at Sur,” Vanderpump tweeted.

Vanderpump continued on to the curious fan, explaining that she felt it was very “strange” to see Richards and Phypers make an appearance at TomTom after he threatened to take legal action against Sessa, who previously revealed that Vanderpump Dogs had saved eight animals from the home he and Richards shared in Malibu at the time of last year’s Woolsey Fires.

“Strange they came in after that text and her remarks…Oh well all’s well that…ends well,” she said.

Vanderpump also responded to another fan who suggested that producers had encouraged Richards and Phypers to go to the event in an effort to tie Vanderpump into the upcoming Season 10 episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even though she quit the series in June.

“I was actually filming pump rules at Sur lol…,” Vanderpump added in another tweet.

Several days ago on Twitter, after Sessa confirmed to his fans and followers that Vanderpump’s animal rescue center had saved Richards’ and Phypers’ pets without any donation or mention, Richards confirmed the news was true and spoke highly of the work the organization had done. Then, just a short time later, Phypers demanded Sessa remove all negative posts about her from his social media pages.

In a text message shared by Vanderpump on Twitter earlier this month, Phypers accused Sessa of defamation of character.

“If your Twitter posts or any social media that is negative to my wife is not removed effective immediately, we will seek full legal action against you and all of those involved,” he wrote. “Please Cease and desist all other comments using any Likeliness Name or images of my wife Denise Richards or any of our family members.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to begin production in the coming months.