Ellen Degeneres Sparks Old Man Comparisons As Paparazzi Photos Shock The World

Ellen Degeneres has sparked some hurtful comments. The legendary talk show host mostly proves much-loved for embracing her signature androgynous edge, with fans of the star mostly on-board with her lesbian status: the 61-year-old has been married to actress Portia de Rossi since 2008.

Photos of Ellen and Portia in London, U.K. were obtained by The Daily Mail at the end of last week. They showed Ellen and her wife enjoying the perks of a helicopter ride, with both women looking fuss-free and low-frills. While Portia had opted for a feminine look with a copper-colored skirt and silver jacket, Ellen was rocking her trademark boyish style from baggy cargo pants in olives and a simple blue shirt. The Ellen Show host likewise stuck to her well-known look via her pixie haircut.

Paparazzi images of a major television star are going to rake in the comments. Ellen appears to have done just that, although responses left to the newspaper’s images seemed to be showing viewers as shocked. While some users voiced this via hurtful comments, the consensus that Ellen was looking markedly older than she appears on television proved marked. Replies came in from across the globe.

“Looking old” was the most upvoted comment with 1247 users upvoting the comment.

“Portia looks cute; Ellen looks like an old man!” was a comment racking up over 1,000 upvotes.

“Ellen looking a lot older here,” another wrote with over 550 users agreeing.

Comments remarking on the star’s age were plentiful, although those likening her to a man advanced in years were likewise so. In short, it seemed that viewers were voicing either one sentiment or the other – or both.

“She looks so different when she’s hosting her show. In these photos she looks really elderly. That neck. Yikes,” one fan stated.

“WTH happened to Ellen? She’s looking more and more like a man,” another wrote.

“That’s a terrible haircut. She used to be attractive but now……lady looks like a dude,” a user remarked in what was ultimately somewhat of a hurtful manner.

Similar responses filled the comments section, with many fans appearing taken aback. While one user wrote that they’d never seen the star looking “worse,” another suggested that she has let herself go.

Fans would likely argue that Ellen looks great for her age. While a starlet look such as the one channeled by Friends star Jennifer Aniston was never Ellen’s style, the host’s trendy wardrobe, trademark sneakers, and youthful complexion often garner remarks over how good she looks for someone who is now over 60. Nonetheless, it appeared that this set of viewers hadn’t quite expected to see Ellen looking like this.

Ellen tends to receive more positive feedback over on her Instagram, where 75.7 million viewers await her updates.