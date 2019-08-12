Sommer Ray Goes Braless & Flaunts Her Curves As She Straddles A Motorcycle & Teases Fans With A Sultry Gaze

American fitness model and social media influencer Sommer Ray was raising temperatures over the weekend with some saucy Instagram posts. The 22-year-old bombshell has millions of followers for a reason, and it is posts like these that have helped to make her so popular.

In one video posted via Instagram over the weekend, Sommer shared a lengthy video clip that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her recent July Sommer Ray’s Shop clothing pieces. She teased that some of the pieces she shared are actually available this month and she generated a lot of buzz with this nearly 10-minute clip.

Ray modeled quite a few of the curve-hugging pieces that quickly started to drive her fans wild. Sommer has nearly 22 million followers on Instagram, and this clip was viewed nearly 1.5 million times in just one day.

There is little doubt that Sommer’s style of pairing flirty bodysuits with skintight jeans was essential in this clip becoming so popular. As is typical of her vibe, Ray rarely missed an opportunity to flaunt her infamous booty as she modeled her latest denim developments.

This behind-the-scenes video clip wasn’t the only Instagram post that raised temperatures among Sommer’s millions of fans over the past couple of days. Shortly after that post, Ray shared a different photo as she kicked off a contest, and this snapshot was nothing short of breathtaking.

The photo that got pulses racing showed Sommer wearing an open red-and-black snakeskin jacket. She wore nothing under the jacket, and she had it unzipped to show off a tantalizing tease of her breasts. Sommer was straddling a motorcycle as she was photographed wearing nothing but black bikini bottoms, or panties, along with the open jacket.

Sommer arched her back to accentuate her curvy backside and had her lips parted as she gazed seductively toward the camera. Ray’s long, brown locks were styled in loose waves that were swept to one side. The fitness model wore a heavy eyeshadow look and plenty of rings on her fingers to round out the vibe of this intense scenario.

Loading...

It is not entirely uncommon for Sommer’s social media posts to get a million likes or more, and this one crossed that mark in a matter of hours. It took less than a full day for Ray’s sultry motorcycle babe snap to rake in more than a million shows of appreciation.

Sommer Ray has made quite the name for herself since embracing the world of social media just a few short years ago. Her millions of followers go crazy over everything she shares, and by the looks of things, she’s got some enticing developments on the horizon.