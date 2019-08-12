Miley Cyrus Shares Photo In The Studio Following Weekend Make-Out Session With Kaitlynn Carter

Cyrus is 'On A Roll,' sharing a photo with fans of herself behind a microphone following her recently-announced split with husband Liam Hemsworth.

It’s been a busy few days for pop star and actress Miley Cyrus, but the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus seems to be taking no time off, tweeting a photo from a recording studio Monday morning. Fans are hoping Cyrus might be about to drop the follow up EP to May’s “SHE IS COMING” release.

The artist formerly known as Hannah Montana made headlines over the weekend after it was confirmed that she had split from fellow actor husband Liam Hemsworth. The two were married less than a year ago in an intimate ceremony at their home in Tennessee, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

According to Forbes, Cyrus has crafted a “brilliant” rollout plan for her upcoming album. The 26-year-old will release her next album over a period of time in a series of EPs rather than all at once, keeping fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the pop star to release the next set of tracks, per Forbes.

The series of EPs follow Cyrus’ 2017 album Younger Now, which spawned singles such as “Malibu” and “Younger Now,” and featured Cyrus in a more laid-back persona than her previous album, Bangerz, which was released in 2013.

Cyrus also collaborated with producer and DJ Mark Ronson last year for a country-tinged disco pop breakup anthem “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” for his 2019 collaboration album Late Night Feelings.

Fans were elated to see a glowing Cryus back in the studio.

“YASSS DROP THE SECOND EP FRIDAY,” one fan demanded.

“OUR SINGLE POPSTAR IS ABOUT TO MAKE HER DEBUT. OMG I’M NOT READY,” another quipped on Twitter.

It’s been a busy year career wise for the woman who got her start starring as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana. In addition to the six-track EP called “SHE IS COMING,” which birthed the single and raunchy music video for “Mother’s Daughter,” Cyrus also starred as fake pop star “Ashley O” in season five of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

The Netflix episode marked a return to acting for Cyrus, who once starred alongside ex Liam Hemsworth in 2010’s “The Last Song.” But the episode had a consequence no one saw coming: the fictional pop star “Ashely O” that Cyrus’ played made her way into the real world and Netflix released released a two-track EP with songs Cyrus sang on the popular Netflix series.

Cyrus even performed the song ‘On A Roll’ in an Ashely O costume during her set at Glastonbury in the UK earlier this summer.

Who knows what the often-controversial former Disney star is singing about in the studio, but it could be about her breakup with Hemsworth or her recent fling with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter were spotted over the weekend locking lips poolside in Italy.