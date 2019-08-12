‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 13: Brooke And Ridge Take Opposing Sides

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 13, reveal that a couple will be divided as they each support their own daughter. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may be facing the biggest challenge of their marriage to date.

Ridge and Brooke confronted Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) at Forrester Creations. They were alerted by Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that the Las Vegas hospital confirmed she had never been a patient at their facility. Brooke remembered that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was shocked at the news that her daughter was pregnant when she first met the Logan family.

The former croupier admitted she had never given birth to the baby that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had adopted. When pressed, Flo eventually admitted that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was the baby’s mother. Phoebe was Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Brooke and Ridge rushed to the cliff house to see Hope, Steffy, and the baby. As to be expected, Hope and Steffy clashed about how to handle the situation. Hope wanted to take her child home, but Steffy protested. Steffy felt that Beth only knew her as her mother, arguing it would be unfair of them to take Beth away from the only environment she knew. On the other hand, Hope wanted to make up for all the time she has already missed with her baby, who she thought was dead.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy becomes distraught when she realizes Phoebe is being taken away from her. pic.twitter.com/rrNwtYJ7jg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 12, 2019

Brooke immediately took her daughter’s side, saying the adoption was not legal. However, Steffy pointed out that they should put the children and their needs first. Hope told Steffy she would always be grateful to her for raising her daughter thus far, but Hope was determined to take Beth home. At last, Steffy relents and says, “She’s your baby.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy breaks down after Hope leaves with the child that she raised as her own. The only person to support her is Ridge, who is devastated for his daughter’s loss. He vows to make Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) pay.

Loading...

Brooke is delighted that Hope’s family is complete, with the Logan women gathering to welcome the newest addition to the family.

Once again, Brooke and Ridge will be on opposing sides as they each support their daughter. Will their marriage survive the latest crisis?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.