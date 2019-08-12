Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Radical Admission

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 13 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will make a radical admission. The blonde mother has just been reunited with her daughter, and it appears as if Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is not the only person she holds in her heart.

Hope has just learned that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted baby, Phoebe, is actually her daughter, Beth. Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) are thrilled with the fact that they have the family that they always wanted. While both feel sad for Steffy, they are also ecstatic that Beth did not die in childbirth as Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) alleged.

Hope will make a stunning admission to Liam, per Highlight Hollywood. She will tell her ex-husband that she is still in love with him. In fact, she will tell him that she never stopped loving him. Although it may seem rather mundane to tell the father of her child that she loves him, Hope has always held herself to a higher moral standard.

Hope is technically still on honeymoon with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and has not ended her marriage yet. At the moment, it seems that it may be a given that she will have her marriage annulled because Thomas hid the truth about Beth from her.

The Logans and the Forresters divide as an emotional Steffy and Hope argue over Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/mv2kH7Sx6y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that although it appears as if Liam is still in love with his ex-wife, he may find himself in a bind. He recently made love to Steffy and has been staying at the cliff house ever since he and Hope broke up. Steffy has generously allowed him to be a part of her family and has been there for him when he needed someone in his corner.

Liam may have conflicting emotions because he may feel as if he owes Steffy for being so kind to him. He also feels sorry for Steffy who has had her baby ripped away from her through no fault of her own. However, Liam may also tell Hope that he loves her because he recently planted a kiss on her too.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will soon have to deal with her devious husband. Thomas seems to believe that he can win her back and will plot with his friend Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) to make this happen. Will Thomas be able to tear Hope and Liam apart for good?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.