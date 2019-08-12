Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Drive Dinner Guests Crazy For This Reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may find themselves with fewer dinner invitations if a new report published by The Sun is any indication of how their social circle feels about the couple.

The British newspaper reported that the couple’s social set has “stopped inviting” Meghan and Harry to dinner parties because their PDA has become a bit too much. They also dislike the fact that the couple insists on being seated together, even if their hosts seat them at separate tables.

Reportedly Meghan is not a fan of formal party etiquette, calling it “exclusive” and “traditional” per The Sun report.

But it’s not only the former actress’ feelings regarding upper-class etiquette that has the couple’s friends rolling their eyes. Reportedly, the twosome’s public displays of affections are frowned upon in British royal society, with Prince Harry’s pals appearing to frow upon Meghan’s “American ways.”

The Sun reported that dinner party etiquette dictates that couples should not be seated together “in case any affectionate behavior puts others off their meal.” Also, guests must always sit where they have been asked as the seating placement has been carefully considered before the event.

Dominic Lipinski / WPA Pool/Getty Images

Although these rumors have yet to be confirmed, the couple is still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, having celebrated their first anniversary of marriage on May 19, which if these claims are true, could be the reason they are still so affectionate towards one another. The twosome has only been a couple for a little over two years total and welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May of this year.

After a period of time when the British press warmly embraced the relationship of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, prior to their marriage, the couple has recently been inundated with bad press. Once Markle married into the House of Windsor, she was criticized for everything from her fashion choices to the timing of her birth announcement, as well as her relationships with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Richard Pohle / WPA Pool/Getty Images

Loading...

Royal watchers have also found that since his marriage to Markle, Prince Harry appears to be breaking further and further away from the traditions of the royal family. The couple moved away from Kensington Palace prior to the birth of their son, into Frogmore Cottage, which is 25 miles outside of London. They also split their professional partnership with Prince William and Kate Middleton and initiated their own Instagram account where they keep their fans updated on their daily lives.

The couple will soon head out on their first official royal tour as a family to Southern Africa, taking along son Archie. It has not been revealed how the couple will fly there (royals never used to fly with their children on the same plane to preserve the line of succession), or their detailed itinerary, but fans of the twosome have learned the family will visit Malawi, Angola, and Botswana via a story published by Harper’s Bazaar.

This would make Archie the youngest royal ever to go on a royal tour at the age of six months, beating his cousin Prince George who embarked on his first royal tour with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at 9 months old.