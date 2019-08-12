Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Insane Figure In Tiny Mini-Dress, Teases Jaw-Dropping Pert Booty In Workout Video

Mexican actress, model, and Instagram vixen Yanet Garcia has been called the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” and her latest Instagram posts are sexy enough that nobody would dare try to argue otherwise. Garcia frequently shares posts to social media showcasing her daily looks as she prepares for her Televisa Monterrey broadcasts. One of her most recent posts is setting Instagram on fire.

Over the weekend, Garcia was all smiles as she wore a stunning yellow mini-dress with some gold lace-up heels. Garcia had her long, dark hair hanging straight down her back and she leaned her curvy backside against the stair railing.

The curve-hugging ensemble showcased not only Garcia’s infamous derriere, but it flaunted her lean, athletic legs, her slim waist, and her busty assets as well. Garcia clearly loved this look and her millions of Instagram followers loved it, too.

The Maxim hottie has 11 million people following her on Instagram and this yellow jaw-dropping dress was a huge hit. Within a day of being featured on Garcia’s page, it amassed more than 561,000 likes. It also received more than 2,500 comments with fans gushing over the starlet’s stunning look.

In a video that Garcia shared on Instagram over the weekend, she gave followers a glimpse of how she gets that infamous booty of hers. Garcia shared an inspirational message in the caption about training while others sleep and persisting while people rest and she videotaped a set of squats she was doing.

Garcia noted that she was holding 80 pounds as she did these squats and fans could see every one of her muscles pushed to the limit. The Maxim cover girl wore skintight white or grey leggings and a sleeveless crop top as she did these impressive squats. Naturally, the video was taken from behind to show off her bum and all of her most buzzworthy curves.

This brief workout video clip was a huge hit with Garcia’s social media followers as well. It had nearly 625,000 views in about 20 hours and hundreds of people commented on how they respected Garcia’s hard work and discipline.

Garcia makes it clear via her numerous Instagram posts that she works hard for the insane figure she so frequently flaunts from her day job. While the Maxim cover girl’s booty tends to garner a lot of attention, these latest posts show that the “World’s Hotted Weather Girl” is the full package and she knows just how to get her millions of fans drooling.