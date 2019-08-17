Top 5 Cutest Photos Of Leah Messer’s Kids

The 'Teen Mom 2' star shares the sweetest photos of her three little girls.

Leah Messer is all about family. The Teen Mom 2 star posts a steady stream of pics of her three adorable girls on Instagram. She welcomed twins Alianna (Ali) Hope and Aleeah (Gracie) Grace in 2009 with then-boyfriend Corey Simms and also shares Adalynn (Addie) Faith, 6, with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Leah makes it known that everything she does is for her kids, and she seems shocked by how fast they are growing up. The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star recently took to Twitter to reflect on how big her daughters are getting as they start fourth and first grade, and she joked that they are already acting “all grown up” on her.

It’s clear by Leah’s photos that her daughters are close, but Teen Mom 2 fans already know that. Ali, 9, was diagnosed with Titan muscular dystrophy in 2014, and her twin and younger sister have been by her side the whole way.

“[My daughters are] there for each other,” the MTV star told Us Weekly in April. “They’ll help each other. They’re defending each other. That’s what matters.”

Leah also noted that her kids have never known life without cameras around, which may be why they’ve been posing perfectly for pics ever since they were tiny tots.

“It’s crazy. They’re entertainers, for real!” Leah told the magazine.

Take a look at some of the cutest pics of Leah Messer’s kids below.

Puppy Love

In 2017, Leah posted a snap to Instagram that showed her daughters dressed as adorable Dalmatian puppies for a Christmas parade. The girls wore faux dog ears and white hoodies with black polka dots on them as they posed for photos during the holiday event, and their faces even had Dalmation dots painted on them.

Christmas Cuteness

Christmas 2017 featured Leah’s girls in matching Santa hats as they held matching pink “poo” emoji pillows. The little girls also sported coordinating red-and-white Christmas pajamas in the family’s online Christmas card to Teen Mom fans.

Sleepy Sisters

They aren’t twins, but they look like it. Leah posted a photo of sisters Grace and Addie as they held hands while sleeping. The snuggling siblings were cozy under a blanket together in the sweet snap from 2017, and it was enough to make Teen Mom 2 fans’ hearts melt.

Bewitched

In 2018, the tiny trio channeled Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy as they dressed up like the characters from the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. Several fans commented on the fact that the little girls wore costumes from a movie from their mom’s “generation.” Leah, who was a baby herself when Hocus Pocus originally came out, noted in the caption that her kids came up with the adorable costume choice.

Flower Girls

Leah’s adorable daughters have the flower crown thing down. The sisters and their famous mom all wore flower crowns during a gorgeous photoshoot in Hawaii by Natalie Tocco Photography. The girls look like princesses in long flowing gowns as they posed for pics with their beautiful mom on the beach in Oahu.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV.