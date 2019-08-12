‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Tells Fans He’s ‘Missing’ Her, Jax Taylor Chimes In

Lala Kent's fiance recently spent time in Miami and Puerto Rico.

Randall Emmett is ready to get back home to his fiancee, Lala Kent, after spending the past several days with his two daughters, London and Rylee, in Puerto Rico and Miami.

On August 10, Emmett took to his Instagram page, where he shared a throwback photo of himself and the Vanderpump Rules cast member attending the wedding of her co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. In the caption, he told his fans and followers he was “missing” Kent.

“Missing my baby, few more days till I’m home!!” he said.

Emmett has since returned to his Instagram Stories with a post on the morning of August 12 to reveal that after spending tons of great quality moments with his children, he is heading back to the home he shares with Kent in Los Angeles.

Although Emmett didn’t mention anyone else in his initial post, the message caught the attention of Taylor, who left him a funny message in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“I need you home too please and thanks,” he shared.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have likely noticed, Emmett and Taylor have grown quite close to one another over the past couple of years. In June, when Taylor married Cartwright, Emmett acted as one of his groomsmen as Kent appeared in the bridal party.

While Kent deleted all images of Emmett from her Instagram page earlier this year after a messy feud with their former friend, rapper 50 Cent, during which the musician suggested she was a gold-digger and Emmett was a sucker, she has since begun sharing photos of the two of them once again.

Following the messy online dispute with 50 Cent, Kent shared a heartfelt message with her fans and followers on Instagram about her relationship with Emmett and explained her reasoning behind deleting the images of the two of them from her page.

“People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain. I get it, it’s what I signed up for,” she wrote. “In a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him.”

According to Kent, she doesn’t believe her fiance, who has never been seen on Vanderpump Rules, signed up to be in the public eye and doesn’t want him targeted in the way that she often is and said that she is the one who “put him out there.”

“He is the love of my life. He is kind, and thoughtful, and everything you want when you’re thinking of your future partner,” she added.

Kent, Taylor, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.